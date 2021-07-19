La Policía detiene al presunto autor de la agresión a un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid

MadridActualizado:
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido esta tarde al presunto responsable de la agresión sufrida por un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid, ocurrida la semana pasada.
La víctima, que recibió un fuerte golpe en el rostro tras recriminarle que no llevaba la mascarilla puesta, tuvo que ser atendida en el Hospital 12 de Octubre de la capital, según ha podido saber Público.
El arrestado es un joven de 19 años de edad al que, presuntamente, se atribuye un delito de lesiones graves. Los agentes de la Brigada Móvil de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid se hicieron cargo de la investigación, identificando al presunto responsable a los pocos días.
Se llevaron a cabo diversos dispositivos policiales para la localización de esta persona que han culminado con su arresto en la tarde de hoy.
La detención se ha producido en el madrileño barrio de Villaverde cuando se dirigía a su domicilio a recoger enseres personales para probablemente ocultarse en otro lugar. Se había cambiado el color de pelo para tratar de eludir la acción policial e incluso ocultaba los aros de las orejas para evitar ser reconocido.
