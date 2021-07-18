Estás leyendo: Un sanitario sufre una agresión en el Metro de Madrid tras pedir a un pasajero que usara mascarilla

Público

Un sanitario sufre una agresión en el Metro de Madrid tras pedir a un pasajero que usara mascarilla

La mascarilla es obligatoria durante los trayectos en el metro de la capital.

Imagen de archivo del metro de Madrid. EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para tratar de localizar al autor de una agresión en un vagón de Metro cuando un enfermero recibió un golpe en la cara al recriminar a una persona por no llevar mascarilla.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar la noche del pasado jueves en la estación de Alto del Arenal de la Línea 1 de Metro de Madrid, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del suburbano madrileño.

Un enfermero recibió un fuerte golpe en la cara por parte de un hombre tras solicitarle que se pusiera la mascarilla, obligatoria en el transporte público. Como consecuencia del impacto en el ojo, el sanitario tuvo que ser trasladado hasta el Hospital 12 de Octubre para ser atendido.

El presunto autor del golpe abandonó el vagón tras espetar al enfermero: "Ojalá te mueras, gilipollas", según el vídeo de los hechos que ha sido difundidos en redes sociales.

La agresión está siendo investigada por la Brigada Móvil de Policía Nacional. Asimismo, desde este Cuerpo de Seguridad se ha pedido colaboración ciudadana para tratar de localizar al presunto autor de la misma.

