Pérez Reverte y Toni Cantó, unidos por el error: critican la misma noticia y la cosa no termina bien

El escritor Arturo Pérez Reverte y el político Toni Cantó han quedado unidos esta semana por la misma cuestión: el error. Mediante el concepto "carencia material severa", uno aprovechó para atizar a la modernidad y otro a Pedro Sánchez, las debilidades de ambos.

"Con el Gobierno progresista de PSOE y Podemos ya no existe la POBREZA. Ahora la gente sufre ‘carencia material severa’.
Neolengua: su finalidad es la de disminuir el área del pensamiento … y escurrir el bulto", criticaba Toni Cantó desde su perfil de Twitter, siempre tan activo.

Reverte tampoco se quedaba corto y resultaba contundente: Ahora, decir "pobreza" también suena retrógrado. Y como natural consecuencia, usar la palabra "pobre" será exclusivo de fascistas. En España seguimos siendo gilipollas por encima de nuestras posibilidades", decía el escritor.

Poco tardaron en darles la réplica desde redes sociales y recordarle que es un término usado por la Unión Europea desde 2010, tal y como reflejan sus informes.

No tardaron en llegar los comentarios humorísticos en contra de ellos dos.

