Pérez Reverte y Toni Cantó, unidos por el error: critican la misma noticia y la cosa no termina bien
El escritor Arturo Pérez Reverte y el político Toni Cantó han quedado unidos esta semana por la misma cuestión: el error. Mediante el concepto "carencia material severa", uno aprovechó para atizar a la modernidad y otro a Pedro Sánchez, las debilidades de ambos.
"Con el Gobierno progresista de PSOE y Podemos ya no existe la POBREZA. Ahora la gente sufre ‘carencia material severa’.
Neolengua: su finalidad es la de disminuir el área del pensamiento … y escurrir el bulto", criticaba Toni Cantó desde su perfil de Twitter, siempre tan activo.
Con el Gobierno progresista de PSOE y Podemos ya no existe la POBREZA. Ahora la gente sufre ‘carencia material severa’.
Neolengua: su finalidad es la de disminuir el área del pensamiento … y escurrir el bulto. https://t.co/kdKP0xn8Tv
— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) July 16, 2021
Reverte tampoco se quedaba corto y resultaba contundente: Ahora, decir "pobreza" también suena retrógrado. Y como natural consecuencia, usar la palabra "pobre" será exclusivo de fascistas. En España seguimos siendo gilipollas por encima de nuestras posibilidades", decía el escritor.
"Carencia material severa". Otra al talego. Ahora, decir "pobreza" también suena retrógrado. Y como natural consecuencia, usar la palabra "pobres" será exclusivo de fascistas. En España seguimos siendo gilipollas por encima de nuestras posibilidades. https://t.co/ibpj31sbaE
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) July 16, 2021
Poco tardaron en darles la réplica desde redes sociales y recordarle que es un término usado por la Unión Europea desde 2010, tal y como reflejan sus informes.
Eres un gran ignorante, Toni, la carencia material es un indicador de la UE desde 2010. El INE Español lo usa desde hace lustros, te dejo el último informe similar del gobierno de Rajoy.https://t.co/wKyehkicAH
Admiro tu capacidad para no ruborizarte ante la humillación contínua https://t.co/OAUVHnAy5n
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) July 17, 2021
No tardaron en llegar los comentarios humorísticos en contra de ellos dos.
Pue si me equivoco, espero que sepa disculparme. No se puede ganar siempre. Un saludo.
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) July 16, 2021
¿Se puede ser más merluzo?, Vaya panda, nos toman por imbéciles, sin duda
— Pepe ????????luis (@Pepe95043124) July 17, 2021
Por 70.000€ al año podría usted, por lo menos, investigar un poco sobre un indicador de la Unión Europea ????????con casi dos décadas de existencia. https://t.co/PgpaM7Dran
— Julen Bollain (@JulenBollain) July 16, 2021
