Madrid
La Policía Nacional ha ubicado en Málaga la galería de tiro, de carácter privado, desde la que un individuo disparaba a cara descubierta a fotografías de miembros del Gobierno, como el propio presidente, Pedro Sánchez, y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias.
Fuentes policiales han indicado a Efe que esa galería se encuentra en la provincia de Málaga aunque no han precisado si en alguna localidad malagueña o en la propia capital.
Las fuerzas de seguridad investigan un vídeo colgado en las redes, y retuiteado por miles de personas, en el que un hombre con cascos rojos y a cara descubierta dispara contra fotografías de Sánchez, Iglesias, el ministro de Interior; Fernando Grande-Marlaska; la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero y el dirigente de Podemos, Pablo Echenique.
Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior han indicado este jueves que las fuerzas de seguridad han abierto una investigación y han precisado que, "como sucede en hechos que pueden revestir caracteres de delito, pueden actuar de oficio para identificar a los autores".
Según algunos usuarios de Twitter el arma utilizada "parece una Franchi SPS 350, una de las que usa la policía" aunque fuentes consultadas rechazan este extremo.
