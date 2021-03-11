Estás leyendo: Villacís, cazada por las cámaras cuando le reprocha a Casado que Ayuso convoque elecciones en Madrid: "Nos habéis jodido"

La crítica de la vicealcaldesa de Madrid (Cs) fue captada por un micro abierto de TVE cuando hablaba con el líder del PP.

Begoña Villacís, en la Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Begoña Villacís, en la Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / Efe

La dirigente de Ciudadanos y vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha reprochado este jueves al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso haya convocado elecciones en Madrid y le ha dicho: "Nos habéis jodido".

La frase la ha recogido un micro abierto de Televisión Española durante el homenaje de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) por el aniversario del atentado yihadista del 11-M, en el que Villacís se ha situado junto al presidente del PP.

"Como gobiernen PSOE y Podemos en la Comunidad, nos habéis jodido, de verdad os lo digo", le dice la vicealcaldesa de Madrid a Pablo Casado, después de que el PP y PSOE se hayan intercambiado este jueves acusaciones de traición tras la moción de censura de Cs en Murcia y la convocatoria de elecciones por parte de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

El acto de la AVT ha reunido este jueves en Madrid a los líderes de PP y de Ciudadanos, Casado e Inés Arrimadas, que se culpan mutuamente del dominó político desatado ayer y que pone en juego la gobernabilidad de Murcia y de Madrid.

Consideran en el PP que Ciudadanos no tenía motivo alguno para romper con Fernando López Miras en Murcia, por lo que la moción de censura junto al PSOE es una irresponsabilidad.

Y piensan lo mismo en Ciudadanos del movimiento hecho por la presidenta madrileña tras la moción murciana, pues, aseguran, en Madrid no estaba en riesgo el Gobierno regional, como tampoco lo está en Andalucía y Castilla y León.

La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, ha desvelado este jueves que llamó a Casado tras la moción de Murcia, y antes del adelanto madrileño, para asegurar la estabilidad de los pactos en Andalucía, Castilla y León y Madrid, mientras que el líder del PP ha apuntado que la llamada se produjo tres horas después de la iniciativa para tumbar a López Miras.

Por contra, en la ciudad de Madrid Villacís y el alcalde y portavoz nacional del PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, han escenificado su sintonía, como también han hecho Juanma Moreno (PP) y Juan Marín (Cs) en Andalucía y Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) y Francisco Igea (Cs) en Castilla y León.

