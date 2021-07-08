madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este jueves que el incidente del caza ruso que sobrevoló el especio aéreo lituano sin permiso y que interrumpió la comparecencia del jefe del Ejecutivo y el y el primero ministro lituano, Gitanas Nauseda, es una buena prueba, "del buen hacer de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas en este país".
Sánchez dijo que no tenía más información sobre lo ocurrido, pero aseguró que espera que se aclare el incidente, a la vez que insistió en que lo ocurrido es el mejor ejemplo que podría darse para explicar la necesidad de la presencia de las tropas españolas en este país.
(Habrá ampliación)
