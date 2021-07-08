Estás leyendo: Sánchez sobre el incidente en Lituania: "Se ha visto el buen hacer de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas"

Visita de Pedro Sánchez a Lituania Sánchez sobre el incidente en Lituania: "Se ha visto el buen hacer de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas"

El presidente del Gobierno dice que todavía no tiene información de la irrupción del caza ruso durante su comparecencia.

Una alerta real por el despegue de un caza en el entorno del espacio aéreo interrumpió este jueves la rueda de prensa del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la base de la OTAN en Siauliai (Lituania).

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este jueves que el incidente del caza ruso que sobrevoló el especio aéreo lituano sin permiso y que interrumpió la comparecencia del jefe del Ejecutivo y el y el primero ministro lituano, Gitanas Nauseda, es una buena prueba, "del buen hacer de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas en este país". 

Sánchez dijo que no tenía más información sobre lo ocurrido, pero aseguró que espera que se aclare el incidente, a la vez que insistió en que lo ocurrido es el mejor ejemplo que podría darse para explicar la necesidad de la presencia de las tropas españolas en este país.

(Habrá ampliación)

