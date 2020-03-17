Vitoria quitará al rey emérito del callejero de la ciudad

bilbaoActualizado:
Cuando la crisis del coronavirus termine, Juan Carlos de Borbón estará más cerca de quedarse sin una calle que le honre en Vitoria. El alcalde de la capital vasca, Gorka Urtaran (PNV), ha adelantado este martes que una vez superado el actual momento de excepción llevará adelante una iniciativa para quitar al rey emérito del nomenclátor.
"No se merece tener una calle en Vitoria", ha afirmado Urtaran en los micrófonos de Onda Vasca. En tal sentido, señaló que la ciudad "merece que sus calles lleven el nombre de personas honradas, honestas, que han trabajado por el bien común, por la comunidad y este caso no es".
La calle que homenajea a Juan Carlos I está en Salburua, uno de los barrios de esta ciudad en expansión. La idea del alcalde es quitar esa placa y en su lugar colocar la de alguna mujer que "haya aportado por garantizar los derechos de las mujeres o que destaque por su aportación a alguna rama científica o social".
A juicio de Urtaran, "está claro que este señor ha cobrado por presuntas actividades irregulares al menos 100 millones de Arabia Saudí, amén de todo lo que ha ido surgiendo".
