La compañía a la que pertenece la sede del partido Vox, Coravest SL, y cuyo apoderado es vicepresidente de la formación, Víctor González Coello de Portugal, está controlada por la empresa Fincora Group Sàrl, domiciliada en Luxemburgo.
Según publica Infolibre, la empresa propietaria del local que sirve de sede para Vox, Coravest SL, pertenece en su 99,97% a la compañía Fincora Group Sárl, domiciliada en Luxemburgo, una de las ubicaciones consideradas como paraíso fiscal en la UE. El único accionista de la compañía con sede en Luxemburgo es un español que declara vivir en Suiza.
Las cuentas de 2017 de la empresa Fincora Group Sàrl, localizadas en el Registro Mercantil de Luxemburgo, demostrarían la vinculación entre ambas compañías. El administrador único de Coravest SL, Ignacio Riva Ferro, domiciliado en Suiza según los datos del registro, constaría como único accionista de la empresa matriz Fincora Group Sàrl.
A su vez, la información publicada por el medio digital aclara que actualmente no pesa ninguna carga sobre la sede del partido, lo que apunta a que la adquisición del inmueble se llevó a cabo sin hipoteca, afrontando la compra con fondos de la propia Coravest SL.
Pese a ello, el medio no descarta la opción de que la compra se hiciera a nombre de otra empresa o persona física, ni la posibilidad de que obtuvieran un préstamo bancario sin garantía hipotecaria.
Por su parte, los portavoces de la formación y su vicepresidente, González Coello de Portugal, no han facilitado ninguna explicación sobre el ingreso a otro país de los más de 40.000 euros anuales que cuesta el alquiler de la sede, hecho que colisiona directamente con el discurso proteccionista que ha mantenido la formación durante su campaña.
