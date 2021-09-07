Vox aboga por la autodefensa "con lo que se tenga a mano": "Si es un arma, con un arma; si es un palo, pues palo"

madridActualizado:
El portavoz de Vox, Jorge Buxadé, defendió este pasado lunes el derecho de los ciudadanos a su propia defensa en su domicilio, utilizando para ello "lo que se tenga a mano". "Si alguien tiene a mano un arma, pues un arma; si es un palo, pues palo", sostuvo el representante de la ultraderecha.
Buxadé hizo esta reflexión en alusión al caso del hombre que permanece ingresado en prisión después de matar de un disparo a otro que había entrado en su domicilio de Ciudad Real, a quien trasladó su solidaridad igual que ya hiciera la pasada semana el presidente del partido, Santiago Abascal, quien ya lleva un tiempo abogando por que los ciudadanos españoles, al igual que ocurre en Estados Unidos, puedan poseer libremente armas para su defensa personal.
En ese sentido, Buxadé apuntó este pasado lunes la necesidad de "definir con mayor claridad" los términos del concepto de legítima defensa, ya que cree que se ha impuesto una línea doctrinal en la que "sí pero no".
"Uno en su casa tiene derecho a defenderse, no necesariamente con armas, sino con lo que tengamos a mano. Si alguien tiene a mano un arma, pues arma; si tiene un palo, pues palo. Tendrá que defender su vida, su libertad y a su familia", reivindicó finalmente Buxadé.
