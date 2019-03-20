Público
Abascal defiende que los "españoles de bien" puedan tener armas para autodefensa

El presidente de Vox propone un "cambio radical urgente" en la ley sobre tenencia de armas.

14/01/2019.- El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante su participación esta mañana en un desayuno-coloquio organizado por el Club Siglo XXI. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal. - EFE

Santiago Abascal ha salido de su escondite para defender la tenencia de armas. El líder de Vox, que como estrategia para la precampaña estaba guardando un perfil bajo, ha abandonado su silencio para conceder una entrevista a la web armas.es. En ella, el presidente de la formación ultraderechista ha propuesto un "cambio radical urgente" en la ley para que los "españoles de bien" puedan tener un arma en casa y usarla para "autodefensa".

Abascal defiende que las leyes tratan a los delincuentes como "víctimas" y a los ciudadanos como "villanos" y subraya que hay que ampliar el concepto de legítima defensa. "Vox es el partido del sentido común y por supuesto que apoyamos el derecho a la autodefensa de los españoles de bien, faltaría más", afirma el líder de la formación ultra, que insiste en que "los españoles honrados tienen todo el derecho a defenderse".

Y, por eso, reclama un reforma de la legislación para que los ciudadanos sin antecedentes y en pleno uso de sus facultades mentales puedan disponer de un arma en su casa y usarla "sin tener que enfrentarse a un infierno judicial, a penas de cárcel o incluso a indemnizaciones a los familiares de los delincuentes que les asaltaron".

Abascal elogió el pasado día 7 de marzo la ley aprobada por la Cámara de Diputados italiana que permite disparar contra un ladrón cuando existan "evidencias" de amenaza y ha celebrado que "la dictadura progre que pretende que la gente se deje robar, violar y matar dentro de sus propias casas se derrumba". 
Abascal tiene licencia de armas del tipo B para armas cortas, que autoriza a llevar encima pistolas o revólveres.

