Estás leyendo: Vox no descarta la posibilidad de una moción de censura contra Ayuso

Público
Público

Vox no descarta la posibilidad de una moción de censura contra Ayuso

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha indicado este domingo que no descarta la moción contra la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y que Ciudadanos acabe "pactando con la izquierda".

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.- EFE
La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.- EFE

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha indicado este domingo que existe la posibilidad de que se produzca una moción de censura contra la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y que Ciudadanos acabe "pactando con la izquierda".

"Cuando tú estás asociado con alguien que no tiene principios ni las ideas claras es el riesgo que asumes. Cs desde su nacimiento es un partido que no tiene el ADN claro. (El vicepresidente regional) Ignacio Aguado tiene tendencia a contentar a la izquierda y es complicado gobernar en la Comunidad con dudas de tu socio, y es lo que le pasa a Ayuso", ha lanzado Monasterio en una entrevista con Toro TV.

Así, la líder de Vox en Madrid ha defendido que su partido tiene un "ADN muy definido" y quien se asocia con ellos sabe que van a defender los asuntos acordados con "lealtad" y dando "certeza".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público