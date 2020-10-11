Vox no descarta la posibilidad de una moción de censura contra Ayuso

MADRID
La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha indicado este domingo que existe la posibilidad de que se produzca una moción de censura contra la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y que Ciudadanos acabe "pactando con la izquierda".
"Cuando tú estás asociado con alguien que no tiene principios ni las ideas claras es el riesgo que asumes. Cs desde su nacimiento es un partido que no tiene el ADN claro. (El vicepresidente regional) Ignacio Aguado tiene tendencia a contentar a la izquierda y es complicado gobernar en la Comunidad con dudas de tu socio, y es lo que le pasa a Ayuso", ha lanzado Monasterio en una entrevista con Toro TV.
Así, la líder de Vox en Madrid ha defendido que su partido tiene un "ADN muy definido" y quien se asocia con ellos sabe que van a defender los asuntos acordados con "lealtad" y dando "certeza".
