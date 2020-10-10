Estás leyendo: Vox amenaza tras la pintada a la estatua de Largo Caballero: "Derogad la Ley de Memoria Histórica. Primer aviso"

Público
Público

Vox amenaza tras la pintada a la estatua de Largo Caballero: "Derogad la Ley de Memoria Histórica. Primer aviso"

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha tildado dichas declaraciones de "amenazas mafiosas" y ha añadido que "las instituciones democráticas no van a consentir ni violencia, ni amenazas".

La estatua de Largo Caballero vandalizada.- TWITTER
La estatua de Largo Caballero vandalizada.- TWITTER

madrid

público

"Derogad la Ley de Memoria Histórica. Primer aviso". Escueto y amenazante, así ha sido el tuit que la formación política de extrema derecha Vox ha tenido a bien emitir a modo de valoración, tras conocerse que la estatua de Largo Caballero, ubicada en Nuevos Ministerios, había amanecido vandalizada con una pintada en la que se podía leer "Asesino" y "Rojos no".

Un ataque que se ha producido apenas dos semanas después de que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, con los votos a favor de Cs, PP y Vox, decidiera retirar los nombres de la avenida Francisco Largo Caballero y del bulevar Indalecio Prieto, así como la placa en la plaza de Chamberí dedicado al primero, además de instar a la eliminación de las estatuas erigidas en Nuevos Ministerios en su memoria.

La primera en dar a conocer este ataque ha sido la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, quien ha dado a conocer este ataque en su perfil de Twitter. "Derecha y ultraderecha han utilizado mentiras y manipulaciones históricas para borrar su figura del callejero de Madrid. Ahora, ese desprecio por la memoria cristaliza en vandalismo y violencia incívica", expresaba en la red social.

El tuit de Vox ya cuenta con una reacción por parte del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, que ha tildado dichas declaraciones de "amenazas mafiosas": "Vox reivindica abiertamente desde su cuenta oficial un acto de violencia callejera y amenaza explícitamente al Gobierno. Las instituciones democráticas no van a consentir ni violencia, ni amenazas. Frente a la violencia y las amenazas mafiosas: Ley y firmeza democrática".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público