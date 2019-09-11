Público
Violencia de género El PP cede ante Vox en Andalucía y pone en marcha un teléfono de violencia intrafamiliar

La Junta aprueba la puesta en marcha de un servicio de atención telefónica a las víctimas "en un sentido amplio", que no sustituirá al dedicado a la violencia de género, una medida acordada con los ultras para los presupuestos de 2019 y 2020.

El portavoz del Gobierno andaluz, Elías Bendodo, anuncia la puesta en marcha de un teléfono de violencia intrafamiliar. / EFE

El PP ha comenzado a pagar a Vox el pacto que llevó a Juanma Moreno a la Presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía. Este miércoles, el Gobierno autonómico ha aprobado la puesta en marcha de un servicio de atención telefónica a las víctimas de violencia intrafamiliar, una medida que figuraba en el documento firmado con el partido ultraderechista para los presupuestos del 2019 y del 2020.

El Gobierno andaluz, que también ha dado luz verde a la elaboración de protocolos para derivar a las víctimas de violencia intrafamiliar a los servicios públicos, ha advertido de que esa línea no sustituirá a la dedicada a la violencia de género

El portavoz del Ejecutivo regional, Elías Bendodo, ha hecho hincapié  en que será un número distinto al teléfono de atención a las víctima de violencia machista y ha defendido que era un tema "necesario", porque el Código Penal "recoge tanto la violencia de género como la intrafamiliar".

"El número no va a sustituir al de violencia de género, que se encuentra operativo y que va a seguir", ha insistido Elías Bendodo , informa Efe. Sin embargo, los socios de Gobierno, PP y Ciudadanos, compran así el discurso antifeminista de Vox.

La medida pactada con la formación de extrema derecha figura en el noveno punto del documento para los presupuestos, donde se establece que las cuentas del año que viene tendrán las dotaciones necesarias para poner en marcha "un teléfono de atención debidamente gestionado por personal cualificado para la protección de víctimas de la violencia intrafamiliar, en un sentido amplio". 

