Vox se querella contra Monedero por vincular al partido con crímenes contra la humanidad

MADRID
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 16 de Madrid ha admitido a trámite la querella presentada por Vox contra Juan Carlos Monedero, politólogo y cofundador de Podemos, por presuntas calumnias e injurias y le cita a declarar en calidad de investigado el próximo 18 de febrero, según ha informado el partido de Abascal a través de un comunicado.
Según la formación ultraderechista, Monedero compartió un vídeo en redes sociales en el que identificaba a Vox con los más graves crímenes contra la humanidad, tales como el holocausto nazi y los sicarios del cartel de Medellín.
En su querella, según informa la formación de Abascal, Monedero quiere imputar un delito de odio a Vox, "con lo que incurre en delitos de calumnias e injurias". Según el comunicado del partido, "Monedero no ha criticado posturas políticas, sino que sólo vierte numerosos insultos".
