vox Santiago Abascal eliminará las primarias de Vox para elegir candidatos

La elaboración de los nuevos estatutos se votarán en la asamblea que se celebrará el próximo 23 de febrero.

05/12/2018.- El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, momentos antes de comparecer en rueda de prensa tras el Comité Ejecutivo del partido, celebrado hoy en Madrid para analizar los resultados electorales en Andalucía y marcar las posiciones para futuros acuerd

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal. EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

La dirección de Vox pretende modificar sus estatutos para eliminar la elección de candidatos en las primarias. Para ello, esta propuesta se someterá a votación el próximo 23 de febrero durante la asamblea, según ha adelantado El Confidencial.

Según la cúpula del partido ultra que preside Santiago Abascal, esta propuesta se hace para "cortar el paso a arribistas" y a "personas interesadas en destruir el partido". Algo que modificaría de manera importante las bases de Vox.

Ha sido el secretario general, Javier Ortega-Smith, quien se ha encargado de trasmitir la propuesta a los presidentes provinciales a través de un vídeo, explica el diario.

Sin embargo, no todos podrán votar ya que se ha restringido la asistencia de las agrupaciones provinciales y de cierta parte de la militancia por "cuestiones de espacio".

