El presidente del Gobierno ha destacado que de ello depende "el buen funcionamiento de nuestra sociedad, la educación de los hijos y el futuro de millones de niños".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia ante los medios tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrado hoy. EFE/Zipi
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dicho que "las puertas de los colegios deben abrirse" con la certeza de que se han gestionado bien los recursos, y ha destacado que de ello depende "el buen funcionamiento de nuestra sociedad, la educación de los hijos y el futuro de millones de niños".

Lo ha asegurado este martes durante una comparecencia tras presidir el Consejo de Ministros, y donde ha afirmado que en la vuelta a clase "debemos actuar con eficacia" y ser el foco "donde pongamos todas nuestras energías".

"El curso escolar debe iniciarse con normalidad", es lo que quiere el Gobierno y en ello está trabajando con las comunidades, ha aseverado.

