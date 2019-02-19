Ximo Puig responde a Toni Cantó: “Respeto a todo el mundo incluso a los que insultan habitualmente”

Toni Cantó, el único candidato de Ciudadanos en las primarias para la Generalitat Valenciana en este instante, anunció ayer por twitter que no piensa pactar con el Partido socialista valenciano PSPV, al que ha llamado "el PSC–valenciano".
De ese modo, el exactor inauguraba su campaña personal para las primarias que hoy mismo ha convocado su partido. El plazo para la presentación de otras candidaturas termina hoy a las 8 de la tarde. El partido ha anunciado esta mañana el calendario para estas primarias. El plazo para inscribirse finaliza hoy 19 de febrero a las 20 horas; es decir, que Ciudadanos abre y cierra este proceso en menos de 24 horas. La campaña se realizará del 20 de febrero al 27 del mismo mes y entre el 1 y el 2 de marzo se celebrará la votación.
Hasta la hora de publicar esta noticia, Toni Cantó es el único inscrito, a pesar de que no hacen falta avales para hacerlo y de que él mismo anució que tendría contrincantes seguro.
Es imposible confiar en el @PSOE actual: un partido secuestrado por un @SanchezCastejon rehén de Podemos y separatistas.— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) 18 de febrero de 2019
En la Comunidad Valenciana tampoco pactaremos con el PSC-valenciano.
Ha llegado la hora de decir #NO al nacionalismo catalán y #SÍ a la Constitución. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/bpjCu2Buml
Por su parte, el presidente de la Generalitat valenciana, Ximo Puig, le ha respondido dura y elegantemente, con estas declaraciones: “Yo respeto a todo el mundo. Incluso respeto a los que insultan habitualmente, a los que quieren fracturar a la sociedad valenciana, a los que no apuestan por la convivencia. Ese papel es un papel bastante irrelevante para una sociedad que afortunadamente quiere sumar, quiere mirar hacia delante”.
Además, el president, ha dejado caer que asocia a Ciudadanos y a un posible gobierno del tripartito de derechas con “lo peor” de nuestro pasado, en clara referencia al franquismo. Textualmente ha afirmado, a renglón seguido de lo anterior: “La sociedad valenciana no va a querer mirar hacia lo peor de su pasado y por tanto va a mirar –estoy seguro–hacia delante”.
Para terminar ha emparentado a los naranjas con “el sectarismo y el fanatismo” antes de recordarles que sigue estando dispuesto a negociar hasta con ellos: “Estoy diametralmente en contra del sectarismo y del fanatismo y estoy dispuesto a hablar con todo el mundo, como he hecho y haré siempre, incluso con aquellos que faltan el respeto de manera habitual a la inteligencia y a toda la sociedad valenciana”.
