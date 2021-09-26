Yolanda Díaz: "Vamos a derogar la reforma laboral"

madrid
"Es imposible salir de esta crisis con más igualdad si no derogamos la reforma laboral", ha manifestado este domingo la ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz.
Durante su intervención en la clausura de la Fiesta del Centenario del Partido Comunista de España en Rivas Vaciamadrid, la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno ha dejado claro que van a derogar la reforma laboral y ha advertido al Gobierno de que "se equivocará" si no se hace.
"Vamos a derogar la reforma laboral, estamos en el Gobierno para esto", insistió Yolanda Díaz. "Soy clara, lo vamos a hacer y si no lo hacemos se equivocará el país, el Gobierno y España".
Según Díaz, "no hay que salir de una crisis recortando derechos", pues "la austeridad forma parte del pasado", añadió la ministra. "El tiempo de los hombres de negro se ha terminado, el tiempo de las reformas estructurales contra los pueblos, contra la mayoría social se ha terminado. Es imprescindible salvar a la gente".
España está, según ella, "en los idénticos parámetros de antes de la crisis", por lo que ha criticado a los que "presumían" de buena gestión y que hoy tienen "a su milagro económico en la cárcel", en referencia al PP.
"Frente a esos que nos hicieron tardar para salir de la crisis, hoy les hemos demostrado que podemos gobernar mejor", afirmó Díaz, quien ha añadido que han salido de esta crisis "sin recortar derechos".
"No vamos a salir de esta crisis bajando los salarios. Si no estuviéramos en el Gobierno no se hubiera hecho", concluyó.
