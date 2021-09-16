Yolanda Díaz se mantiene como la líder mejor valorada para los españoles

MADRID
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, se mantiene como la líder más valorada, según el barómetro del CIS de septiembre y lo hace con la misma puntuación (un 4,6) que en el sondeo anterior, aunque ninguno de los principales dirigentes llega al aprobado.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sigue también en la segunda posición, aunque con un repunte de dos décimas (del 4,3 de julio al 4,5), y el tercer puesto lo vuelve a ocupar el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, que continúa en el 4,2.
Inés Arrimadas, la presidenta de Ciudadanos, en cuarto lugar, sube ligeramente (del 3,5 al 3,6), mientras que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, y el de Vox, Santiago Abascal, siguen en la cola de la valoración con un 3,4 y un 2,7, respectivamente.
Cuando se pregunta a los encuestados por el político que preferirían como jefe del Ejecutivo, la mayoría se decanta por Sánchez (un 21,6 por ciento frente al 22 % del CIS de julio) y un 10,3 por ciento por Casado, que baja dos décimas.
Por la dirigente de Unidas Podemos Yolanda Díaz apuesta un 11,5 % (un 9,5 % en julio) y por Abascal un 6,9 % cuando en el anterior era un 5,8 %. Errejón cuenta con el respaldo del 6,6 % de los españoles (un 5,2 % en julio) y Arrimadas, con el 5,4 %, que sube 1,2 puntos.
Sobre la confianza que genera Pedro Sánchez entre los ciudadanos, ésta se incrementa en 1,8 puntos al señalar el 28,8 por ciento de los entrevistados que le inspira "mucha o bastante". Un 32,2 por ciento lo ven con "poca confianza" y un 34,8 con "ninguna.
El líder de la oposición, Pablo Casado, continúa despertando la misma confianza que en el estudio pasado, ya que el 10,3 por ciento de los entrevistados afirma sentir "mucha o bastante", mientras que al 36,6 por ciento le despierta "poca confianza" y ninguna al 48,2 por ciento.
