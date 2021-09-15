Egea critica al Gobierno por los impuestos a la electricidad y Díaz responde: "Ustedes gravaron hasta el sol"

madridActualizado:
Con el inicio del curso político en septiembre han regresado al Congreso las preguntas del secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, a la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. Este miércoles la sesión de control ha estado marcada por la polémica subida de la factura de la luz y las medidas aprobadas el martes por el Consejo de Ministros para paliar los incrementos.
Egea se ha referido a este tema y ha criticado la gestión del Ejecutivo. "Vuestra matria es miseria, lo dicen los ciudadanos que han visto convertirse la pobreza energética en miseria. Debería dejar de aplaudir a Sánchez y coger la mano tendida de Casado ¿Va a dejar usted de aplaudir a Sánchez y a coger la mano del PP o va a salir a protestar a la calle?", ha preguntado el diputado conservador.
"Su pregunta habla bastante mal del PP. Sería bueno que usted no frivolice con uno de los principales problemas de nuestro país", ha respondido la vicepresidenta.
El secretario general del PP ha defendido que una de las medidas aprobadas por el Ejecutivo, la de reducir el denominado impuesto especial a la electricidad (que se ha bajado del 5,1% al 0,5%) es "copiar" a su partido: "Les pido que sigan copiando las medidas del PP para que los españoles paguen solo por la energía consumida. Si con un 8% de subida de la energía el sr Rajoy tenia que dimitir, con un 200% de subida, ¿qué debería hacer usted y todo su Gobierno?", le ha preguntado Egea.
La titular de Trabajo ha achacado la pregunta del diputado a que "o no comprenden cómo funciona el mercado eléctrico o quieren ocultar la gestión del PP" respecto a la energía. "Año 96, desde esa fecha la factura de la luz no ha dejado de crecer, cuando venden el último paquete de acciones de Endesa por 7.000 millones; en los últimos años, los accionistas se han embolsado 27.641 millones en dividendos".
"Nos habla de impuestos; si alguien ha gravado la factura de la luz ha sido el PP, llegando a gravar hasta el sol. Frente a su nefasta gestión, el Gobierno de España ha trabajado para defender a la gente y está haciendo algo que nunca se ha hecho en este país: reducir esos groseros beneficios que tienen algunas grandes empresas", ha concluido Díaz.
