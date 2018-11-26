Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Zapatero sobre Venezuela Zapatero asegura que "la obsesión" por Venezuela se debe al "enorme interés político"

El expresidente del Gobierno ha afirmado durante una entrevista en Radio La Pizarra que "la presión" por parte de algunos países del mundo contra Venezuela y su Gobierno, proceden de una motivación "económica y política" ante lo que representa el sistema venezolano en la región.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, con el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, en mayo de 2018 | EFE/Archivo

El expresidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, con el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, en mayo de 2018 | EFE/Archivo

El expresidente del Gobierno de España José Luis Zapatero ha afirmado que "la obsesión" que hay por Venezuela se debe a que existe "un interés gigantesco económico y político" detrás, según ha declarado en un entrevista en exclusiva con Radio La Pizarra.

Zapatero ha afirmado durante la entrevista que "la presión" por parte de algunos países del mundo contra Venezuela y su Gobierno, proceden de una motivación "económica y política" ante lo que representa el sistema venezolano en la región.

"Me sorprende la obsesión que hay por Venezuela; la permanente presión que hay sobre cualquier hecho u opinión que se vierte sobre Venezuela; la información muy sesgada que hay sobre Venezuela, y solamente puedo atribuirlo a que existe un interés gigantesco económico y político de carácter estratégico sobre lo que representa aquel país", ha declarado el expresidente.

En una entrevista con el economista y académico español Alfredo Serrano el exmandatario también ha comentado sobre la situación política de América Latina, y ha apuntado que la región es "tendencialmente y sociológicamente de mayoría de izquierdas", a pesar de que en estos momentos "hay una fragmentación ideológica excesiva y un diálogo no resuelto entre revolución y democracia".

Desde 2016, Zapatero ha formado parte de los mediadores del diálogo entre el Gobierno de Venezuela y la oposición de ese país, que durante meses se efectuaron en República Dominicana. El exmandatario también ha hablado de fútbol, de sus referentes políticos y del futuro de España.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad