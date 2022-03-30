Estás leyendo: Zelenski intervendrá ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados el próximo martes

Público
Público

Zelenski intervendrá ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados el próximo martes

Lo ha confirmado presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet.

Miembros del parlamento danés asisten al discurso del presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelenski, ante el parlamento.
Miembros del parlamento danés asisten al discurso del presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelenski, ante el parlamento. Mads Claus Rasmussen / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, comparecerá por videoconferencia ante el pleno de los Congreso de los Diputados de España el próximo martes 5 de abril a las 16:00 horas. Así lo ha confirmado presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público