13 de les 107 concentracions de l'ANC per la Diada ja tenen l'aforament complet

L'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha anunciat aquest dimecres en un comunicat que 13 de les 107 concentracions de la Diada d'aquest any tenen l'aforament complet. Davant d'un 11 de setembre que es preveu descafeïnat per evitar la propagació del coronavirus, l'entitat independentista es mostra optimista. "Avui, ja podem anunciar les primeres concentracions que han omplert el seu aforament", ha assegurat l'ANC en un comunicat, entre les quals ha destacat les de Sants i Letamendi (Barcelona), Girona, Tarragona, Cornellà de Llobregat i Vilanova i la Geltrú.

En concret, les 13 concentracions amb l'aforament complet tenen lloc a Cardona, Cerdanyola, Cornellà de Llobregat, Girona, Manresa, Mollerussa, Rubí, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Barcelona, Tarragona, Tortosa i Vilanova i la Geltrú.



La setmana passada, la presidenta de l'Assemblea, Elisenda Paluzie, va anunciar en roda de premsa les activitats organitzades per la Diada d'aquest any. En total, les 107 concentracions sumen un aforament de 48.000 persones repartides en 82 municipis, i cada concentració compta amb una dimensió diferent en funció de l'espai. Barcelona suma 10.000 persones d'aforament entre totes les concentracions, mentre Badalona compta amb un punt únic de manifestació de 1.700 persones.

"Aquesta Diada Nacional, l'Assemblea, Òmnium i l'Associació de Municipis per la Independència criden a sortir al carrer per reclamar que necessitem les eines d'un estat independent per fer front a la crisi actual i defensar els drets fonamentals, en especial el dret a manifestació. Catalunya farà la mobilització adaptada a la Covid-19 més gran d'Europa", ha assegurat l'ANC en el comunicat.

