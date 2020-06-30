45 persones migrades que viuen al carrer tindran llar durant sis mesos 

La pandèmia del coronavirus ha saturat alguns dels serveis públics, entre ells els d'acollida a persones migrades, situació que ha provocat que algunes visquin al carrer perquè les institucions no els hi donen un habitatge. Davant d'això, la Fundació BarcelonActua i l'Alcantara Family Foundation acolliran durant sis mesos 45 sol·licitants d'asil, migrants humanitaris i joves extutelats a l'hostal del barri de Gràcia Jam Hostel a partir d'aquest dimecres, 1 de juliol.

El projecte propociona una llar temporal a persones que, malgrat estar apuntades en les llistes d'albergs municipals, han d'esperar fins a cinc mesos per accedir a una plaça. El mateix passa amb sol·licitants d'asil en Fase 0, que estan fins a 12 mesos esperant un dispositiu de protecció internacional mentre no tenen permís de treball, la qual cosa els fa dependent d'albergs municipals saturats amb llargues llistes d'espera. Arrels Fundació va comptabilitzar el maig de 2020, en el marc de l’estat d’alarma, que un total de 1.239 persones dormen al carrer.



Al Jam Hostel, que està tancat al seu públic habitual degut a la Covid-19, les persones duran a terme activitats per facilitar la seva integració. D'altra banda, també participaran en el programa Landing de BarcelonActua. "Creiem que per assegurar la integritat física, psicològica i emocional d'aquestes persones, és fonamental que comptin amb un recurs residencial mentre que paral·lelament participen en les activitats del nostre Projecte Landing que potencia l'aprenentatge d'idioma, la socialització i una inserció en un programa formatiu o d'inserció laboral, aconseguint amb això un veritable impacte transformador en les seves vides" manifesta la fundadora i directora de BarcelonActua, Laia Serrano.

Els usuaris participaran com a voluntaris en altres activitats d'acció social de la fundació, com ara servint el sopar o l'esmorzar a persones sense llar. "Els hi proporciona la satisfacció de sentir-se útils i poder ajudar altres persones", resa el comunicat de BarcelonActua. A més d'aquest projecte, la fundació posa en contacte voluntaris que volen acollir gent en situació de vulnerabilitat, sobretot a Barcelona i l'Àrea Metropolitana.



