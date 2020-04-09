83 morts a Catalunya per coronavirus les darreres 24 hores, la xifra més baixa des del 22 de març

Dos dies seguits de baixada del nombre de morts i nous casos de la Covid-19 a Catalunya. El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dijous que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 684 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya (712 menys que aquest dimecres), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 31.727. És la xifra més baixa des del 21 de març. Avui han mort 83 persones, mentre que aquest dimecres en van morir 107. És el nivell més baix des del 22 de març. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 3.231 persones.

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.582 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del Principat, 5.117 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dijous un total de 13.513 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.

En el cas de les residències de gent gran, 2.298 persones que hi viuen tenen diagnòstic de coronavirus, 76 menys que aquest dimecres (2.374). A més, 650 residents estan hospitalitzats. A Catalunya hi ha un total de 64.093 persones grans que viuen en places residencials públiques i privades. Pel que fa als i les professionals, 4.525 estan aïllats o tenen simptomatologia, d’un total de més de 75.000.



Des del 15 de març, han mort per coronavirus 1.407 persones residents, 229 més que aquest dimecres (1.178), segons han informat els mateixos centres. Fins aquest dijous s’han confirmat també que són 262 les residències amb persones diagnosticades de coronavirus i 365 amb persones amb simptomatologia. El sistema català està format per 1.073 residències de gent gran.



Segons l'últim balanç fet públic pel Ministeri de Sanitat, en les últimes 24 hores hi ha hagut 683 defuncions a l'Estat espanyol, fet que suposa un descens respecte a aquest dimecres, quan van morir 757 persones. La xifra total se situa en les 15.238 morts. Pel que fa al total de casos, és de 152.446. Les últimes 24 hores han sumat 5.756 nous contagis, xifra inferior als 6.180 de dimecres però superior als 5.478 de dimarts. S'han donat d'alta un total de 52.165 pacients, 4.144 dels quals en l'últim dia.