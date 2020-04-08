Estàs llegint: Frenada important en el nombre de noves víctimes mortals per la Covid-19

Frenada important en el nombre de noves víctimes mortals per la Covid-19

Catalunya registra 107 morts en un dia pel coronavirus, la xifra més baixa des del 23 de març.

Pla general del pavelló que acull l'extensió de l'Hospital de Vic. ACN/ Ajuntament de Vic
El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dimecres que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.396 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, 72 més que aquest dimarts (1.324), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 31.043. D'altra banda, aquest dimecres han mort 107, 26 menys que el dia anterior (133). És la xifra més baixa des del 23 de març. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han traspassat amb la Covid-19 un total de 3.148 persones en centres hospitalaris. 

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.507 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 5.020 són professionals sanitaris. S’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dimecres un total de 13.063 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.

Amb dades tancades a 8 d’abril, i segons la informació que fan arribar els propis centres, hi ha 2.374 persones que viuen a residències de gent gran que tenen diagnòstic de Covid-19, 468 més que aquest dimarts (1.906). A més, 737 residents estan hospitalitzats. Des del 15 de març, han mort per coronavirus 1.178 persones residents, 55 més que ahir (1.123), segons han informat els mateixos centres.

Al Principat hi ha un total de 64.093 persones grans que viuen en places residencials públiques i privades. Fins a aquesta data s’han confirmat també que són 282 les residències amb persones diagnosticades de coronavirus i 403 amb persones amb simptomatologia. El sistema català està format per 1.073 residències de gent gran. Pel que fa als i les professionals, 4.877 estan aïllats o tenen simptomatologia, d’un total de més de 75.000.

D'altra banda, a l'Estat espanyol ja suma 146.690 casos confirmats de Covid-19 i 14.555 persones mortes, segons les dades de les autoritats espanyoles.

