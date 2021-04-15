Estàs llegint: Absolts els cinc síndics electorals de l'1-O

Absolts els cinc síndics electorals de l'1-O

Els acusaven dels delictes de desobediència i usurpació de funcions públiques. La Fiscalia demanava dos anys i nou mesos de presó per a tots ells.

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, l'expresident de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i part del Govern en funcions, al costat dels síndics de l'1-O abans del seu judici, el 3 de març de 2021. Jordi Bedmar/Generalitat de Catalunya

El jutjat penal número 11 de Barcelona ha sentenciat l'absolució dels cinc síndics de l'1 d'octubre pels delictes de desobediència i usurpació de funcions públiques. Es tracta de Jordi Matas, Tània Verge, Marta Alsina, Marc Marsal i Josep Pagès, als quals se'ls acusava d'haver desobeït el Tribunal Constitucional quan van constituir l'ens relacionat amb el referèndum. La Fiscalia demanava dos anys i nou mesos de presó per a tots ells.

Els síndics van conformar la Sindicatura Electoral, creada pel Parlament durant el ple del 6 i 7 de setembre durant el qual es van aprovar les lleis de la votació i de desconnexió. Haurien d'haver exercit com a tal durant el referèndum, però van renunciar al càrrec el 20 de setembre, després que la fiscal cap de Barcelona Ana Magaldi presentés una querella contra ells i el TC els  imposés multes de 12.000 euros per síndic i dia.

Tot i això, la Fiscalia va tirar endavant amb la querella i va demanar dos anys i nou mesos de presó l'octubre. El judici es va celebrar el març passat, quan els síndics van negar haver desobeït el TC, ja que van renunciar al càrrec.

