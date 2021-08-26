BARCELONAActualizado:
Els Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir aquest dimecres un monjo del monestir de Poblet (Conca de Barberà) que està acusat de suposats abusos a una menor. Segons avança el diari Ara, els fets es remuntarien al 15 d'agost, quan el monjo, de 68 anys, hauria fet tocaments a la nena.
Després de la detenció, que va formalitzar-se a la comissaria de Valls i per un presumpte delicte contra la llibertat sexual, l'abat de Poblet, Octavi Vilà, va informar Roma i la resta de la comunitat monacal, a banda de prendre diverses mesures.
En un comunicat del monestir s'especifica que s'ha prohibit de forma cautelar al monjo d'exercir els seus drets capitulars, realitzar qualsevol activitat pastoral i abandonar la clausura. A més a més, s'ha obert una investigació canònica sobre els fets i la congregació es posa en "col·laboració plena" amb els Mossos i les autoritats judicials per aclarir els fets i "depurar les responsabilitats que se'n poguessin derivar". De moment, el monjo continua detingut.
En el text, el monestir de Poblet també afirma mostrar "la solidaritat i recolzament amb tots aquells que es puguin sentir afectats amb aquests fets, particularment amb la família del menor". "Ens dol profundament aquesta situació i manifestem de manera contundent el compromís i la voluntat de lluitar contra tot tipus d'abusos a l'Església", subratlla el comunicat.
"Aquest Monestir -afegeix-, lloc estimat pels catalans i gent de tot el món per l'acollida religiosa i cultural que aquí es presta, amb les oportunes mesures de prevenció que s'estan implementant, ha de ser sempre un lloc absolutament segur per a la infància i la joventut. Ens encomanem a la vostra pregària", conclou el comunicat de la comunitat de Poblet.
