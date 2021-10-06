Sota la premissa que les vulneracions de drets humans comeses per la policia "no són sistemàtiques a Catalunya", però "tampoc es tracta de casos aïllats", Amnistia Internacional (AI) posa en marxa la campanya #MésControl per reclamar la introducció de nous mecanismes de fiscalització que evitin els abusos dels Mossos d'Esquadra. En concret, l'ONG demana "revisar els mecanismes interns de rendició de comptes" del cos, a més de la creació d'un "mecanisme de control extern que garanteixi un escrutini independent i imparcial de l'aparell policial, tal com ja existeix a altres països europeus com Bèlgica, el Regne Unit, Irlanda o Noruega". L'objectiu és que "les possibles vulneracions de drets perpetrades per agents policials no quedin impunes i s’estableixen garanties de no repetició".

A banda de millorar, per tant, els sistemes de control, l'AI reclama passos endavant en la transparència dels Mossos d'Esquadra, un fet que passaria perquè "els protocols d’ús de la força i les normes d’ús de les armes d’ús policial" siguin públics, i s'ajustin "als estàndards internacionals de drets humans". En aquest sentit, l'organització considera que "cal revisar les normes d’ús de les pistoles elèctriques i de les llançadores de foam per avaluar-ne l'ús i incorporar més garanties de protecció de drets humans".



En un comunicat, AI exposa que els poders de les forces de seguretat, si són "utilitzats de forma inadequada, poden portar a greus vulneracions de drets humans, des de l'ús excessiu de la força, tortures, maltractaments o actes discriminatoris". I, per tant, "han de complir i guiar-se per les normes nacionals i internacionals de drets humans en el desenvolupament de les seves tasques". Per garantir-ho, cal que "totes les denúncies contra agents policials han de ser investigades de manera ràpida, imparcial i efectiva, tant per òrgans interns com externs". I recorda que en nombroses ocasions els casos de violència i abusos policials a Catalunya i a l'Estat espanyol han estat marcats per "la impunitat efectiva que en moltes ocasions envolta aquests actes".

