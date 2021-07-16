El president d'Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, ha fet una crida a la unitat davant del govern de l'1-O en el marc de l'acte del 60è aniversari de l'entitat celebrat a Elna. "Ho tornarem a fer. Ho farem junts i ho farem millor", ha reivindicat. L'acte ha unit presó i exili i els integrats del Govern del 2017 que van impulsar el referèndum. Tot i que no estava previst, l'exdiputada de la CUP Anna Gabriel ha assistit per sorpresa a l'esdeveniment. Cuixart ha reivindicat l'entitat com a "baula" i "punt de trobada" del sobiranisme i ha destacat que el retrobament entre presó i exili és una "victòria". Al final de l'acte, Cuixart ha anat cridant un a un els diferents exmembres del govern, que s'han fet una fotografia de família dalt de l'escenari.

La presència de Gabriel a l'esdeveniment, que pretén unir les persones preses indultades i les exiliades, no estava prevista i no havia estat confirmada per l'entitat ni per la CUP. L'exdiputada anticapitalista, que viu a Ginebra (Suïssa) des del febrer de 2018, s'ha assegut a la primera fila, entre l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs. A l'acte també hi ha assistit l'actual president del Govern, Pere Aragonès; el vicepresident, Jordi Puigneró; i els presos indultats Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Quim Forn.

