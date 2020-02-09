Amazon tampoc vindrà al Mobile World Congress pel coronavirus

barcelona
El gegant tecnològic Amazon ha anunciat aquest diumenge que se suma a Nvidia, Ericsson i LG i no vindrà al Mobile World Congress (MWC) que se celebrarà del 24 al 27 de febrer a Barcelona a causa de l'alerta sanitària mundial pel coronavirus. "A causa del brot i les contínues preocupacions al voltant del nou coronavirus, Amazon es retirarà d'exhibir i participar al Mobile World Congress 2020", ha dit a Efe una portaveu de la multinacional nord-americana.
Des que dimecres ho anunciés la coreana LG, hi ha hagut un degoteig gairebé diari de companyies que han anunciat que no seran al MWC per prevenir els hipotètics contagis del coronavirus. LG és una companyia molt important del sector, com també ho són Amazon o la sueca Ericsson, que divendres va anunciar la seva renúncia a tenir presència a Barcelona. Les altres corporacions que també han renunciat a la cita barcelonina són la taiwanesa Asus i l'estadunidenca Nvidia.
El degoteig de baixes i la dimensió de les companyies que han pres aquesta decisió comença a generar incerteses al voltant del MWC i, evidentment, preocupació tant a l'entitat organitzadora, GSMA, com a les institucions de la ciutat. En aquest sentit, l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, va demanar dissabte no fomentar "l'alarma social": "Hem de comportar-nos amb normalitat i no fomentar l'alarma social, que no fa més que complicar les coses. Hem de seguir les recomanacions de les autoritats sanitàries."
GSMA, de la seva part, va emetre un comunicat després de l'anunci de divendres d'Ericsson, en què manifestava que la fira "es farà com estava prevista". Resta per veure si reacciona als anuncis d'aquest cap de setmana d'Nvidia i Amazon i si el degoteig de baixes continua.
