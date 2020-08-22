Aragonès replica Puigdemont i reclama "intel·ligència" en la "confrontació", però també en "el diàleg i la mobilització"

El vicepresident del Govern i coordinador nacional d'Esquerra Republicana, Pere Aragonès, ha replicat Carles Puigdemont i ha assenyalat que la negociació i el diàleg han de ser igual d'intel·ligents que la confrontació, informa l'Agència Catalana de Notícies.



Aragonès també ha reclamat una "estratègia compartida" entre les diferents forces independentistes i ha reivindicat "el potencial extraordinari" que té el sobiranisme a Catalunya. "Confrontació, diàleg i mobilització en tots els àmbits han de fer-se amb intel·ligència", ha dit en relació al discurs de Puigdemont, pronunciat aquest divendres a la Universitat Catalana d'Estiu, a Prada de Conflent, en el qual va que afirmar l'única via "realista" per aconseguir la independència és la "confrontació intel·ligent" amb l'Estat.

En relació a la data de les eleccions, Aragonès ha tornat a reclamar que sigui el president Torra qui fixi el dia i no pas el jutge Marchena. "Aquesta és l'opinió d'Esquerra Republicana i és el que li he traslladat al president en privat. Espero que ho tingui en compte", ha remarcat.

Tercer grau, "una forma de condemna"

Aragonès ha lamentat, d'altra banda, la decisió de la jutgessa de vigilància penitenciària d'avalar el tercer grau, però mantenir tancats els presos independentistes. Ha exigit que "s'apliqui la llei" i se'ls atorgui el tercer grau que, tot i això, considera "una forma de condemna".



"No hem vist justícia per enlloc i en canvi, hem vist venjança", lamenta Aragonès que ha reclamat que s'atorgui l'amnistia als presos.



"Per poder arribar a la República Catalana cal un exercici del dret a l'autodeterminació precedit d'una amnistia", ha assenyalat. En aquest sentit, el vicepresident diu que "no pot ser" que en un debat sobre la independència de Catalunya, "uns ho hagin de fer des de la presó i d'altres des dels mítings".