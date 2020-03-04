Augmenta un 27% els potenciants sol·licitants d'asil atesos a Barcelona

El Servei d'Atenció a les persones Immigrants, Emigrants i Refugiades de Barcelona (Saier) va atendre 9.429 usuaris amb perfil d'asil durant el 2019, 1.996 persones més que el 2018, fet que suposa un augment del 27%. Fonts de la regidoria de Drets de Ciutadania i Participació han matisat a Públic que des del Saier només poden parlar de quins perfils compleixen a priori les característiques per ser sol·licitants d'asil, ja que la competència de donar l'estatus de refugiat o de protecció internacional és estatal.



El Saier, que s'encarrega de donar una primera acollida a les persones migrades que arriben a la capital catalana, va atendre durant el 2019 un total 20.620 usuaris, un 6% més que l'any anterior, ha explicat avui en roda de premsa el regidor de Drets de Ciutadania i Participació de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Marc Serra. Actualment, de tots els usuaris que es tracten des d'aquest servei, prop de la meitat (un 45,7%) són sol·licitants de protecció internacional mentre que la resta són migrats d'altres perfils, com l'econòmic. Gairebé el 80% dels usuaris estan en situació administrativa irregular, en tràmit o irregularitat sobrevinguda.

De les persones amb perfil de sol·licitants de protecció internacional, també augmenta l'atenció donada als menors acompanyats atesos en nuclis familiars. Durant el 2019 han atès 2.359 infants i adolescents, un 30% que l'any anterior. Segons fonts de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona consultades per Públic, es tracta de menors que han migrat amb la seva família i que són atesos de forma conjunta, així que no es tracta de casos de reagrupament familiar.



Segons dades facilitades pel consistori, la llista d'espera perquè l'Estat escolti la sol·licitud d'asil d'una família de refugiats és d'onze mesos. Durant aquesta espera, l'Ajuntament allotja diàriament entre 100 i 200 persones en pensions. El cost d'allotjar aquestes persones s'apropa als dos milions d'euros. L'Estat espanyol per primera vegada és el país de la Unió Europa amb més sol·licituds d'asil, segons les dades de l'Oficina Europea de Suport a l'Asil.