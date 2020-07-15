Aval de la Justícia a les restriccions del Segrià i l'Hospitalet, tot i algunes excepcions

A diferència del que va passar dilluns, aquesta vegada la Justícia sí que ha autoritzat el gruix de mesures aprovades pel Govern per intentar aturar els rebrots del coronavirus al Segrià i a l'Hospitalet de Llobregat. Hi ha, però, un seguit d'excepcions. En concret, el jutjat d'instrucció 2 de Lleida ha ratificat l'enduriment del confinament a Lleida i sis municipis més del Segrià, però n'ha deixat fora Massalcoreig. Pel que fa a l'Hospitalet, les restriccions han rebut l'aval del jutjat d'instrucció número 16 de Barcelona que, això sí, ha rebutjat la prohibició de les reunions de més de 10 persones, amb l'argument que afecta un dret fonamental.



Les dues resolucions s'han notificat de matinada. En la del Segrià, el jutge considera que les intervencions "són necessàries" perquè les adoptades fins ara no han permès el control del rebrot i afegeix que són "idònies" per assolir aquest objectiu. En línies generals afirma que són "proporcionades", a excepció de Massalcoreig, on apunta que només hi ha hagut un contagi a data 1 de juliol, com en altres municipis que queden fora de les mesures i per això les veu "desproporcionades" en aquest cas. El jutge sol·licita al Govern que informi setmanalment de l'evolució de la pandèmia.



Pel que fa a les mesures concretes, afirma que les limitacions de desplaçaments i activitat són "idònies" per reduir el contacte social, i en conseqüència la reducció de contagis. També afirma que hi ha una "acurada limitació de les restriccions en tots els àmbits afectats", ja que "es procura protegir la salut i, alhora, minimitzar l'afectació a l'activitat econòmica i al desenvolupament de les activitats quotidianes de les persones".



A l'Hospitalet, on les mesures es concentren fonamentalment als barris de la Torrassa, la Florida i el Collblanc -que concentren la majoria de casos-, el jutge rebutja la prohibició de les reunions de més de 10 persones perquè "s'afecta directament un dret fonamental" consagrat a la Constitució. Sí que ha ratificat la resta de mesures que s'hi han pres, com ara l'anul·lació de les activitats esportives, culturals o d'espectacles o la limitació d'aforaments dels bars i restaurants.

