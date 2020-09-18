Ayuso claudica davant la gravetat de la pandèmia a Madrid i restringeix la mobilitat a 37 zones de la Comunitat

madrid
La presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha claudicat davant la gravetat de la pandèmia a la regió, on l'expansió del virus està en creixement des de fa setmanes, i ha anunciat que restringeix la mobilitat en 37 zones bàsiques de salut de tota la regió a partir del dilluns. No se'n podrà sortir ni entrar, però les restriccions no afectaran els moviments que tinguin a veure amb la feina, cites judicials o anar a l'escola.
"Madrid té una situació geogràfica i de densitat que li fa ser una comunitat especialment vulnerable. Jo vaig ser crítica amb l'Estat d'alarma en part perquè es basava en criteris iguals per a totes les comunitats autònomes", ha reconegut la presidenta després d'incidir en què cal treballar amb una "estratègia nacional".
(Seguirà ampliació)
