Ayuso claudica davant la gravetat de la pandèmia a Madrid i restringeix la mobilitat a 37 zones de la Comunitat

La presidenta del Govern madrileny anuncia noves mesures per a frenar l'expansió del virus, a l'alça des de fa setmanes. Dilluns mantindrà una reunió amb Pedro Sánchez per abordar la situació.

La presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. ARXIU

La presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha claudicat davant la gravetat de la pandèmia a la regió, on l'expansió del virus està en creixement des de fa setmanes, i ha anunciat que restringeix la mobilitat en 37 zones bàsiques de salut de tota la regió a partir del dilluns. No se'n podrà sortir ni entrar, però les restriccions no afectaran els moviments que tinguin a veure amb la feina, cites judicials o anar a l'escola.

"Madrid té una situació geogràfica i de densitat que li fa ser una comunitat especialment vulnerable. Jo vaig ser crítica amb l'Estat d'alarma en part perquè es basava en criteris iguals per a totes les comunitats autònomes", ha reconegut la presidenta després d'incidir en què cal treballar amb una "estratègia nacional".

(Seguirà ampliació)

