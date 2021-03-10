Ayuso convoca eleccions anticipades a Madrid després de la moció de Cs a Múrcia

La presidenta madrilenya Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha presentat la seva dimissió i convoca eleccions anticipades a la Comunitat de Madrid després de la moció de censura impulsada a Múrcia per Cs i PSOE. El vicepresident Ignacio Aguado ha assegurat que aquesta decisió es pren per "motius personals" i que ha estat la mateixa presidenta madrilenya la que l'ha anunciat per sorpresa al Consell de Govern celebrat aquest dimecres.

El dirigent de Cs ha dit que es tracta d'una "absoluta temeritat" i ha explicat davant els mitjans que s'oposa fermament, perquè pot fer "que la Comunitat de Madrid descarrili en el pla econòmic i en el sanitari". Aguado ha assegurat que aquesta decisió que es pren per un "capritx personal" d'Ayuso adduït pel seu entorn "ha tirat per terra" tot el treball que ha fet el seu govern autonòmic en aquests dos anys. "Ens sembla una irresponsabilitat", ha afirmat.

Per a Aguado es tracta "d'un gerro d'aigua freda per als madrilenys, que veuen com Ayuso posa per damunt els seus interessos" a les necessitats de la ciutadania. També ho ha considerat "una traïció de qui incompleix la seva paraula" i ha manifestat que espera que "rectifiqui i anul·li la convocatòria d'eleccions anticipades". Els xocs entre presidenta i vicepresident han estat una constant durant aquesta legislatura.

Fonts de presidència confirmen a Públic que Ayuso ha dissolt l'Assemblea i convoca eleccions a Madrid "per frenar la moció de censura": "Si es presentés la moció de censura, no es podria convocar eleccions. La presidenta realitzarà una compareixença en les pròximes hores", asseguren.



En les últimes eleccions autonòmiques, celebrades el maig de 2019, el PSOE amb Ángel Gabilondo al capdavant va ser primera força amb 37 escons i gairebé 900.000 vots; una semidesconeguda Ayuso va ser segona amb 30 diputats i poc més de 700.000 suports. Ciutadans va ser tercer; amb 26 escons.