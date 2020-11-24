Baixa la pressió assistencial, però es disparen les morts per la Covid-19

barcelona
La pressió assistencial s'alleugera aquest dimarts amb un fort descens d'ingressos als hospitals, una xifra que baixa fins als 2.018 pacients, 99 menys que ahir. També baixen els pacients a llits de crític amb 509 persones a l'UCI, nou menys que ahir, una dada que marca la tendència de millora després que aquest dilluns s'iniciés la flexibilització de les mesures, precedida per setmanes de decreixement dels indicadors epidemiològics. Tot i això, l'objectiu del Departament de Salut d'arribar als 300 pacients a l'UCI encara està lluny. Per contra, es disparen les morts, que ascendeixen a 82 defuncions en 24 hores.
La velocitat de propagació es manté estable en 0,78, encara per sota del 0,8 al qual volia arribar el Departament de Salut. Segons aquesta dada, cada 100 positius contagia una mitjana de 78 persones més. També decreix el risc de rebrot en 20 punts més i se situa en els 273, acostant-se als 100 punts que indiquen que el risc és "molt alt" i que no s'ha traspassat a la baixa des de juliol.
Pel que fa als positius, s'han declarat 1.227 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antigen (TA), una xifra que també s'acosta més a l'objectiu de Salut, que s'ha proposat arribar al miler de casos detectats per dia. Aquesta millora es torna a mostrar a la incidència acumulada durant els darrers 14 dies, que cau a 373,35 casos per cada 100.000 habitants.
