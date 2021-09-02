L'Expedient de Regulació d'Ocupació (ERO) presentat aquest dilluns pel Banc Sabadell afectarà 1.900 treballadors, l'equivalent al 9% de la plantilla. Aquesta és la proposta inicial que ha traslladat aquest dijous l'entitat als sindicats, una xifra que els representants dels treballadors ja han qualificat de "desproporcionada". "És un insult a tota la plantilla; [...] presentar-lo poc després d'acabar les vacances i sense buscar prèviament alternatives és una mostra del poc respecte que té el banc cap als empleats", ha subratllat Comissions Obreres (CCOO) en un comunicat. En el mateix escrit, el sindicat creu que no hi ha raons per plantejar un ERO i proposa una reestructuració basada en prejubilacions i jubilacions anticipades.



No és la primera retallada de plantilla que portaria a terme l'entitat financera aquest any, ja que al març va culminar el procés que va suposar la sortida de 1.800 empleats, fonamentalment a través de prejubilacions. Segons dades recollides pel sindicat, més de 2.000 treballadors del Sabadell tenen 55 anys o més. Per altra banda, CCOO destaca que, durant els pròxims tres anys, el banc preveu incorporar al voltant de 500 persones amb 55 anys.



"Seguim pensant que no hi ha motius per emprendre un procés d'aquestes característiques, sobretot quan, fruit d'un acord, s'ha reduït la plantilla en 1.800 persones amb prejubilacions i jubilacions anticipades i s'han realitzat contractacions durant el 2021", defensa el sindicat.



Després de la reunió celebrada aquest dijous, els sindicats han reclamat a la direcció l'informe complet que hauria de justificar l'ERO. Des de l'entitat addueixen causes estructurals i la necessitat de reduir costos per incrementar la rendibilitat del negoci, que es troba sota mínims entre el sector. Per altra banda, asseguren que es prioritzarà la voluntarietat i s'impulsarà un pla de recol·locació per facilitar la reincorporació al mercat laboral dels treballadors acomiadats.

