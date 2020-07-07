Barcelona impulsa 200.000 abonaments per fomentar l'activitat i la despesa cultural a la ciutat

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona destinarà dos milions d'euros a l'impuls dels "Bonus Cultura" per incentivar el consum cultural per part de la ciutadania i, així, l'activitat del sector. Es tracta de 200.000 vals que permeten comprar llibres, entrades de cinema, espectacles i concerts, entre d'altres, amb un valor de 40€, dels quals 30€ els paga el ciutadà (més un euro de despeses de gestió) i 10€, l'Ajuntament. Els primers 50.000 estaran disponibles a partir del 13 de juliol i la resta ho faran al setembre, i seran vàlids per a qualsevol compra als establiments que s'hagin adherit a la iniciativa fins a finals d'any.

L'abonament es podrà adquirir al web de Bonus Cultura i l’usuari obtindrà un codi QR que bescanviarà a l’establiment. Se'n podran beneficiar també ciutadans que no siguin de Barcelona. Els dos milions d'euros d'inversió del consistori provenen del fons extraordinari de recuperació de l’economia a Barcelona, activat pel Consistori arran de la crisi del Covid-19.

