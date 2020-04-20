Barcelona registra un excés de mortalitat de 2.512 persones per la pandèmia

Barcelona ha registrat 10.947 casos positius de Covid-19 i un excés de mortalitat de 2.512 persones entre l'1 de març i el 13 d'abril. Les morts esperades en una situació normal eren de 1.749, però amb l'arribada de la pandèmia s'han elevat fins a les 4.261. Així ho mostren les dades publicades per l'Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona, recollides en una nova pàgina web de l'Ajuntament per fer el seguiment de la malaltia a la ciutat.

El pic d'hospitalitzacions va ser el 2 d'abril, quan hi havia 4.552 persones ingressades, i des de llavors han seguit una tendència a la baixa

La incidència per cada 100.000 habitants a Barcelona és de 654 casos. Els barris més afectats són Montbau (1.136), la Vall d'Hebron (1.073) i la Guineueta (859), els dos primers pertanyents al districte d'Horta-Guinardó i l'últim, a Nou Barris. Pel que fa als casos totals, els barris on hi ha un major nombre de persones diagnosticades són Sant Andreu (415), Sagrada Família (391) i la Nova Esquerra de l'Eixample (422). On n'hi ha menys, Torre Baró (14), Vallvidrera, el Tibidabo i les Planes (16) i Pedralbes (35).



La regidora de Salut, Gemma Tarafa, va afirmar en roda de premsa que els districtes més afectats és on hi ha habitatges més petits que fan més difícil complir el confinament; també on hi ha comunitats més denses, i més treballadors que han d'anar a treballar presencialment per no poder teletreballar, segons declaracions recollides per Europa Press.



La plataforma mostra que el pic d'hospitalitzacions va ser el 2 d'abril, quan hi havia 4.552 persones ingressades, i des de llavors han seguit una tendència a la baixa. Aquest diumenge s'havien reduït fins les 2.566.

