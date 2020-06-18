Barcelona reobre els parcs infantils aquest divendres

barcelona
Barcelona reobrirà aquest divendres els parcs infantils, precintats des de l'inici de l'estat d'alarma, fa més de tres mesos. Ho ha anunciat l'alcaldessa, Ada Colau, en un tuit en què ha instat les famílies a evitar aglomeracions i fer ús de mascaretes.
Colau ha qualificat de "bona notícia" que "per fi" puguin obrir aquests espais. Els últims dies, a mesura que havia avançat el desconfinament, la mesura de mantenir-los tancats havia despertat polèmica a les xarxes i algunes famílies havien desprecintat els equipaments. El consistori estava consultant amb l'Agència de Salut Pública de la ciutat i el Govern sobre aquesta qüestió, perquè en tots els documents i decrets del Govern espanyol sobre desescalada no es parlava dels parcs infantils. Només quedaven citats en el decret d'estat d'alarma, quan s'ordenava el seu tancament.
Des d’aquest dijous, Barcelona està en fase 3, igual que la resta de Catalunya. El pas a la fase 3 de tot el territori implica que la Generalitat recupera les competències per gestionar les mesures de la desescalada.
