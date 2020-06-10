Barcelona tancarà les platges la nit de Sant Joan per evitar aglomeracions

Gairebé una setmana després que la Generalitat anunciés mesures sobre com afrontar una revetlla de Sant Joan marcada per la Covid-19, l'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha decidit que la capital catalana tancarà les platges aquella nit per evitar-hi aglomeracions. Tampoc no s'autoritzaran fogueres i només es podran fer foguerons petits amb aforament reduït i controlat. El que sí que es permeten són les casetes de petards, sempre que compleixin les condicions de seguretat habituals i els requisits sanitaris pel coronavirus. "Si volem un Sant Joan segur ha de ser diferent", ha considerat la tinenta d'Ecologia, Urbanisme, Infraestructures i Mobilitat, Janet Sanz, que ha remarcat que es volen evitar "rebrots".

Barcelona no impulsarà cap activitat festiva per aquesta data i recomana la celebració "de petit format" amb un entorn de família o amics i pròxim a casa o al mateix barri. Al seu torn, el tinent d'alcaldia de Seguretat, Albert Batlle, ha demanat a la ciutadania que eviti els desplaçaments i prioritzi la festa "al peu de carrer, balcó o terrassa dels domicilis". A més, ha advertit que hi haurà un "important desplegament" de controls a la ciutat vinculats a la mobilitat i el consum d'alcohol.



També ha remarcat que el tancament de les platges era una qüestió de "prudència mínima" ja que són un espai "llaminer" i "tradicional" per Sant Joan. "Aquest any no tocava", ha conclòs. Concretament, les platges tancaran des de les 20h del dia 23 de juny fins a les 10h del dia 24. Segons ha detallat Batlle, a partir de mitja tarda del dia 23 es farà un "buidatge" de gent a la platja i després es controlarà que no s'hi accedeixi amb un sistema de "tanques i encintats" i presència de la Guàrdia Urbana.