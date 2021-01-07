Bèlgica torna a rebutjar l'extradició de Lluís Puig

Els tribunals belgues han tornat a rebutjar l'extradició de l'exconseller de Cultura Lluís Puig. Ratifiquen així la sentència de l'agost en què ja tancaven la porta a entregar-lo a l'Estat espanyol. El Tribunal Suprem el reclamava en base a una tercera euroordre. Aquesta sentència va ser recorreguda per la Fiscalia belga, que representa a les autoritats espanyoles, però el Tribunal d'Apel·lació de Brussel·les l'ha avalat. "No hi ha extradició", ha dit Puig en una piulada aquest dijous. Ara la Fiscalia té 24 hores per presentar un últim recurs possible davant del Tribunal de Cassació que examinaria si el procés judicial a Bèlgica ha estat correcte. Aquest últim pas es podria resoldre en qüestió de setmanes o, fins i tot, dies.

Deneguen l'extradició per falta de competència del Suprem i risc de violació de la presumpció d'innocència

El Tribunal d'Apel·lació argumenta, com ja va fer a l'agost, que el Tribunal Suprem espanyol no és competent per jutjar Puig, a qui s'acusa d'un delicte de malversació vinculat a l'organització del referèndum de l'1-O. A més, també introdueix un nou element, afirmant que el judici de Puig a l'Estat podria vulnerar el dret a la presumpció d'innocència per les declaracions de jutges, fiscals i autoritats polítiques espanyoles, segons han explicat els seus advocats.

