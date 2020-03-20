Estàs llegint: Bernat Solé, nou conseller d’Exteriors

Bernat Solé, nou conseller d’Exteriors

Fins ara era alcalde d'Agramunt i portaveu adjunt d'ERC al Parlament. Relleva Alfred Bosch, que va dimitir el 10 de març després que es conegués que hauria intentat recol·locar el seu antic cap de gabinet, acusat d'assetjament sexual. 

Bernat Solé, en una roda de premsa al Parlament. ACN / GUILLEM ROSET.
barcelona

públic

El fins ara alcalde d’Agramunt, Bernat Solé, s’ha convertit en el nou conseller d’Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència de la Generalitat. Solé, que també és diputat al Parlament, prendrà possessió del càrrec aquest mateix dissabte. Ho farà telemàticament, després d’haver estat proposat pel seu partit, ERC, i haver estat nomenat pel president del Govern, Quim Torra. D’aquesta manera, Solé assumeix la cartera que va deixar vacant Alfred Bosch el passat 10 de març, després de dimitir arran d’haver encobert el presumpte assetjament sexual comès pel seu antic cap de gabinet, Carles Garcias, i haver-lo intentat recol·locar.

Els darrers dies, les competències de l’àrea havien recaigut temporal en la consellera d’Agricultura, Teresa Jordà. Solé, de 45 anys, va començar la seva trajectòria institucional com a regidor a l’Ajuntament del seu municipi, a l’Urgell, el 2007. Quatre anys després, es va convertir en alcalde de la localitat, càrrec va revalidar a les eleccions del 2015 i el 2019. A més a més, és diputat al Parlament des del 2015 i actualment és el portaveu adjunt d’Esquerra a la cambra legislativa.

Segons el comunicat d’ERC, amb el seu nomenament "s'ha volgut prioritzar un perfil més polític que tècnic, tenint en compte que el Departament ja té un equip amb un alt coneixement tècnic i del sector que està donant bons resultats en la tasca d'internacionalitzar i presentar Catalunya al món".

