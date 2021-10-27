Borràs, en el quart aniversari de la DUI: "La independència no és cap utopia"

La presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, ha reivindicat en el quart aniversari de la Declaració Unilateral d'Independència (DUI) que aquella resolució, aprovada amb els vots de Junts pel Sí i la CUP, continua sent "més necessària que mai" i el seu objectiu continua "vigent". "La independència no és cap utopia", ha afirmat en una declaració institucional des del despatx d'audiències acompanyada dels membres independentistes de la Mesa.

Després de la seva aprovació, el Senat va començar els tràmits per aplicar l'article 155

Borràs ha començat donant suport a l'exvicepresident de l'òrgan, Josep Costa, detingut aquest dimarts per no haver anat a declarar en la causa per desobediència del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya. Se l'investiga per desobediència per permetre debats sobre l'autodeterminació i la monarquia, malgrat les advertències del Tribunal Constitucional.



La presidenta de la Cambra ha recordat que la DUI rebutjava l'ús de la força per part de les forces policials de l'Estat durant la celebració del referèndum de l'1-O i els diputats signants "mantenien el compromís amb l'acord com a forma per solucionar els conflictes polítics". A més, definia la república catalana com una "oportunitat" per corregir "dèficits democràtics i socials" de l'Estat. Després de la seva aprovació, el Senat va començar els tràmits per aplicar l'article 155 de la Constitució i destituir el Govern.



Actualment les forces independentistes segueixen tenint majoria a la Cambra, fet que, segons Borràs, demostra que l'objectiu de la independència "no és cap utopia" sinó que és "el reflex de la voluntat expressada per la ciutadania" i això obliga els diputats a treballar per assolir-la. "Els límits només són la democràcia i l'esperit pacífic", ha dit.

