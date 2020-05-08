Buch: "Hi ha gent que s'està relaxant"

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha advertit que "hi ha gent que s'està relaxant massa" aquests darrers dies, en els quals s'han flexibilitat les mesures de confinament. En una roda de premsa, el conseller ha advertit que hi ha grups de gent que no respecten les franges horàries i les indicacions concretes a l'hora de sortir al carrer.



En la mateixa compareixença, el subdirector de Protecció Civil Sergio Delgado ha avisat que tot i que tres regions sanitàries entrin en la fase 1 el dilluns -sempre que ho autoritzi el Govern espanyol-, la Generalitat reclama que es mantinguin les limitacions i, per exemple, recomana que els ciutadans no surtin dels seus municipis. Sempre amb l'excepció que ho facin per anar a treballar. Aquest detall, però, l'haurà d'aclarir una nova ordre ministerial de l'Executiu estatal.



L' Alt Pirineu-Aran, les Terres de l’Ebre i el Camp de Tarragona són les tres regions que el Govern vol qune arrenquin la fase 1, que entre d'altres qüestions permet l'obertura de les terrasses, amb un aforament limitat al 50%, dos metres de distància entre cada taula i un màxim de 10 persones per taula.

"No es tractarà d'un desconfinament substantiu, és una petita passa", ha remarcat Delgado. En la fase 1, els ciutadans també podran anar als establiments comercials sense cita prèvia. La resta, però, no hauria de variar massa amb relació a la fase zero. Per a Buch, "si no canvien les qüestions per les quals podem sortir de casa, és evident que podem sortir per passejar, córrer, però sortir del domicili per una causa diferent hauria d'estar especificat. En principi no podríem sortir del nostre propi municipi".

Buch ha recordat que les platges de Barcelona es poden utilitzar per fer passejos i fer esport, però no per "agafar la tovallola i banyar-se", i per això ha demanat "prudència". "Tots tenim pressa, tots estem cansats d'estar tancats a casa, però les presses no ens poden portar precipitacions", ha comentat.



D'altra banda, el conseller ha exigit al Govern espanyol que publiquin com més aviat millor el BOE en el qual es confirmi si l'Estat ha acceptat les regions sanitàries com a unitat territorial durant el confinament, quines mesures contempla la fase 1 i si l'Alt Pirineu-Aran, Terres de l'Ebre i Cap de Tarragona poden passar a aquesta fase. Tot i que falta la confirmació per part de l'Estat, Buch ha assegurat que "la proposta de Catalunya és amb seny i s'adequa a la realitat" del territori. "No pot ser refusada", ha insistit.

