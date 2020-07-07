Budó: "Amb l'obligatorietat de l'ús de la mascareta garantirem que s'usi com cal"

El Procicat estudiarà l'obligatorietat de la mascareta durant la reunió d'aquest dimecres, fins i tot quan es puguin mantenir les distàncies de seguretat. Així ho ha anunciat la portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu, on ha assumit la proposta anunciada per la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, aquest matí. Budó ha recordat que l'obligatorietat de la mascareta ja és "vigent" en determinades situacions o al transport públic i ha apel·lat a la responsabilitat col·lectiva davant "actituds de relaxament": "Amb l'obligatorietat de l'ús de la mascareta garantirem que s'usi com cal". "L'ús de la mascareta és una mesura de protecció per a nosaltres i també per als altres", ha afegit.

Budó també s'ha referit al confinament del Segrià i ha insistit que la mesura es va prendre a temps segons les dades epidemiològiques. La portaveu ha criticat que el director del Centre de Coordinació d'Alertes i Emergències Sanitàries, Fernando Simón, afirmés que la Generalitat havia anat tard i ho ha comparat a la gestió de l'Executiu estatal durant l'estat d'alarma: "Seria còmic si no fos un tema tan seriós". A més, ha explicat que si les dades del brot empitjoren, el Govern es planteja prendre mesures més estrictes, fins i tot un "confinament domiciliari".



Sobre el rastreig dels contactes de positius gestionat per l'empresa Ferrovial, Budó ha admès que estan estudiant una "alternativa" per quan s'exhaureixi el contracte: "Hi estem treballant".



Represa de la taula de diàleg

Preguntada per la represa de la taula de diàleg entre els governs espanyol i català, Budó ha lamentat que l'Executiu estatal no el vulgui tornar a trobar-se mentre hi hagi processos electorals a l'Estat, com ara el basc, el gallec o unes eventuals eleccions catalanes de cara al curs polític vinent: "El Govern de l'Estat espanyol sembla que vol allargar el diàleg per a la resolució del conflicte polític".