Salut vol que la mascareta sigui obligatòria fins i tot amb distàncies de seguretat

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, proposarà al Govern aquest dimarts que s'aprovi l'obligatorietat de l'ús de la mascareta a Catalunya, en tots els espais públics, encara que hi hagi distància de seguretat. "En moments complexos, amb el que està passant al món, amb els brots que anirem tenint, cal interioritzar aquesta mesura i creiem que ha de passar per tot el país", ha indicat a Rac 1, tot recordant que la mascareta "no substitueix la distància". Aquesta obligatorietat la plantejarà aquest dimarts a la reunió del Consell Executiu d'aquest dimarts i haurà de ser aprovada pel Procicat.

La consellera l'ha justificat pel comportament de l'epidèmia, però també de la societat i els "riscos" que s'estan assumint. "Comença a haver-hi molta més mobilitat i per disminuir els riscos crec que és important prendre aquesta mesura", ha insistit. A més, Vergés és partidària de multar a qui no la porti: "Les normes porten la part de sanció i crec que hi ha de ser. Això està establert. Crec que hi ha de ser. No pots fer una norma sense que hi sigui". "En l'àmbit de les mascaretes hem d'anar més enllà a tot el país. La mateixa obligació que hem posat a Lleida l'aconsellem per a tot el país", ha afegit.



També ha apuntat algunes de les activitats durant les quals no caldrà portar-la, com ara amb l'esport o durant els banys a la platja.

La consellera de Salut també ha negat que el confinament a Lleida arribés massa tard, tal com ha afirmat el coordinador del Centre d'Alertes Sanitàries, Fernando Simon: "Es confina quan es tenen totes les dades. No pot ser abans ni pot ser més tard. Les decisions ara es prenen des de Catalunya". A més, Vergés ha reiterat que no es tracta només del tancament perimetral, també de les mesures a dins d'aquest: "Ens hem d'avançar tot el possible, hem d'aconseguir que tothom interioritzi aquestes mesures, independentmeent d'on sigui".

