CaixaBank i Bankia donen llum verda a la seva fusió per a crear el primer banc de l'Estat

Els consells d'administració de CaixaBank i Bankia han donat llum verda aquest dijous a la fusió entre totes dues entitats per a crear el primer banc de l'Estat, que sumarà uns actius de 664.027 milions d'euros, unes 6.600 sucursals (4.400 de l'entitat catalana i més de 2.200 de la nacionalitzada) i una plantilla conjunta superior als 51.000 empleats (quasi 35.600 de CaixaBank i uns 16.000 de Bankia). Tal com havien anunciat, el nou banc seguirà operant amb la marca CaixaBank, mantindrà la seva seu a València i estarà comandada pel tàndem format per José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, com a president, i Gonzalo Gortázar, com a conseller delegat.

Tal com estava previst, els consells, reunits aquesta tarda des de les 17.00 hores, ja han avalat iniciar el procés de fusió entre totes dues entitats, i demà explicaran l'acord en roda de premsa. L'Estat, a través del FROB, tindrà amb tota probabilitat presència en el consell d'administració de l'entitat resultant de la integració de Bankia a CaixaBank, que es preveu que estigui format per un total de 15 membres.

