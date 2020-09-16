Estàs llegint: CaixaBank i Bankia aprovaran la fusió aquest dijous

CaixaBank i Bankia aprovaran la fusió aquest dijous

El banc resultant de l'entesa mantindrà el nom de CaixaBank. El Govern espanyol, principal accionista de Bankia a través del FROB, haurà d'analitzar també l'operació.

El logo de una oficina de Caixabank se refleja en el ventanal de una sucursal de Bankia en Barcelona. REUTERS
Acord entre CaixaBank i Bankia per tirar endavant el procés de fusió. Fonts financeres han confirmat que les entitats convocaran aquesta tarda els seus consells d'administració per celebrar dijous una reunió on hauran de donar llum verda a la integració. Les negociacions, des que es va confirmar l'inici de les converses per explorar la fusió, han estat intenses, i han servit per perfilar el pes que tindrà cada entitat en el nou banc, així com el nom –que seguirà sent CaixaBank- o el procés de sinergies per retallar costos i plantilla, i garantir la rendibilitat. El Govern espanyol, principal accionista de Bankia a través del FROB, haurà d'analitzar també l'operació.

